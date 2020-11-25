Editor:
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, aka Back Pack Angels, wants to thank everyone who helped make our Bid for Kids Auction a success. We thank all those that donated so many amazing prizes, our volunteers, and our many bidders.
A special thank you to our webmaster Frank Casey who set everything up for us. The Back Pack Angels supplies hygiene products for our North Port children through our schools. We have been packing and delivering almost 600 bags a month. The need is great.
Check our website www.backpackangels.com for more info, list of hygiene products needed and location of drop off boxes. Dec. 1 is Giving Tuesday and to donate just go on our website and click on the donation button. Check us out on Facebook.
Pat Petersmark
North Port
