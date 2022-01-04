Editor:

Sharyn Lonsdale, director of marketing for Venice Symphony along with Tricia Cook and other members of the Venice Nokomis Woman's Club worked together to dedicate a symphony weekend benefiting the North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children aka Back Pack Angels.

Ticket holders for a "Holly Jolly Christmas" were asked to bring a hygiene product donated to the BPA. Boxes were set up in the lobby of Venice High School Performing Arts building. Volunteers from BPA were in the lobby for the three performances collecting, and thanking so many generous people.

Friday evening Steve & Linda Warmington left with a car full of hygiene products, as did Cheryl Doyle, Myra Cooley and Pat Petersmark at the Saturday matinee. Saturday evening Judy Scheil and Renee Remsen also received hygiene products. Cars were full when we took our products to Southern Storage to be sorted, packed and delivered to our North Port schools.

This month we collected, sorted, packed and delivered 794 Bags. Thank you to all involved in making this a huge success, we could not do this without so many generous people. BPA meets the first Tuesday of every month at AmVets 312, 7050 Chancellor, in North Port. We are always looking for volunteers, join us. Check us out www.backpackangels.org.

Pat Petersmark

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments