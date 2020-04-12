Editor:
With sadness we read in the March 31 newspaper about the closure of Ponce Park. We have been driving there the last 10 days taking our picnic lunch in our car. We park as close to the sand as we can get to watch the beautiful water and boats coming and going, to eat our lunch.
A few people on the sand, but all were obeying the 6-foot rule. Now we find it has been closed thanks to a cluster of people over the weekend not following the rules. I hope when this cluster was found they were told they were ruining it for everybody. Of course this type person will never feel regret for what they did. But they should be told.
Hope this all ends soon and we can go back to our beautiful beaches. We appreciate so many people who go above and beyond, but there always has to be some who don’t care about any one but themselves.
Donna Brown
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.