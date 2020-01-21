Editor:

I wonder if the editorial cartoon that was printed in the Sun on Jan. 15, would have included the same "Oopsie" comment if any Americans had been killed when their Ukrainian Airlines aircraft was shot out of the sky by Iran.

There were 57 innocent Canadians murdered that day on that plane. Somehow, "Oopsie" just doesn't cut it. Shame.

Bill Smith

North Port

