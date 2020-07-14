Editor:
Answer me please! Why do some drivers insist on driving through one-way parking places.? Are they such bad drivers that they can’t back out of a space. They drive out (wrong way) right face to face with another driver. Safe? No.? Why, why why?
Hooray! They have started our sewers. We are getting civilized.
The two houses on stilts at the end of my street are like watch towers over the two canals. The prettiest blue-green pastels.
The Big Bamboo, Asian fusion restaurant on S.R. 776 is doing great. Carry out only.
The Bean Barber and beauty shop is back open. A great thing, since my hair didn’t stop growing all this time. Hooray for Holly.
Hope everyone stays well, it seems that El Jobean is holding its own.
Pat Spence
Port Charlotte
