Editor:
I have an issue with your headline story on Feb. 6. Now, I expect letters to the editor to be fact-free and heavily biased. The division of this nation guarantees that. I do not, however, expect your paper to follow suit. Whether the cover story was written by your own reporters or copy/pasted from external news sources, you are expected to verify the information.
The president is not innocent; the Senate did not erase his impeachment. He was not exonerated. In fact, many Republican senators admitted his guilt. He was guilty of the charges which resulted in his impeachment.
What the Senate voted on was whether or not to remove Trump from office for the charges that resulted in his impeachment. Was he acquitted? Yes. From being removed from office. Was he impeached? Also yes, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Your irresponsible headlines, "not guilty", and "Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment" only increases the ignorance of the American electorate.
Donald Trump was impeached. Republican senators admitted his guilt. They just voted not to remove him from office. If you say that Trump is not impeached because the Senate acquitted, then it must follow suit to say president Bill Clinton was also exonerated, and was not impeached.
Stop misleading your readers. They need a source of information free of bias, directly intended or implied. There aren't many news sources that educate while reporting. I had hoped you were one of those sources.
Michael Strollo
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.