Editor:

Today’s editorial comic portrayal of Dr. Anthony Fauci was a disappointing attempt by the Sun to illustrate humor while seeming to ridicule one of our country’s expert medical scientists. Mistrust and misinformation are rampant enough in this Covid environment without casting further doubt about science-based information we receive from scientists and doctors.

This virus is new and different than any virus we have ever known so even the experts are learning in “real time.” As the brave medical staffs on the front lines struggle to save and take care of Covid patients, they are finding new ways to improve treatment while researchers are interpreting data to give us the most up-to-date information possible for prevention. Their heroic efforts should not be fodder for media attempts to entertain.

June Brady

North Port

