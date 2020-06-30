Editor:
It would benefit the Sun if you would check your facts before you print “Fake News.” Your assertion that Mr. Dorio erred signing an oath that he was an elector in Sarasota County was wrong. Your concern that 80,000 voters would be disenfranchised is true but in this election so far 80,000 voters are already disenfranchised in six of the constitutional officers races in Charlotte County because no one stepped up to challenge the Republican candidates. So if you want to have a vote you need to find a candidate for your party and support them. On June 12th 2020 at 12:00 when Mr. Dorio submitted his paperwork it was checked by the Supervisor of Election for correctness. He qualified to be on the ballot. That should end of the Supervisor of Election involvement under Florida Statutes. Then almost a week later, the Supervisor of Elections for some reason went back through the paperwork began harassing Mr. Dorio to withdraw from the election. This harassment by the Supervisor, Airport Authority and now the Sun was due to him only doing what he was allowed to do by Florida law. He has been repeatedly slandered and liabled by people with no accurate knowledge of the situation. There has to be a hidden motivation to all this storm and fury as to who will win this seat. Yet I have to wonder if Mr. Dorio will seek legal action for harassment and slander/libel? I hope so!
Guy Neroni
Deep Creek
