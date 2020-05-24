Editor:
The city of North Port wants to allow yet another gas station and car wash in the city but this one is located amongst a residential neighborhood that relies on private wells for water supply — the corner of Price and Cranberry boulevards.
Needless to say there are ordinances to overlook in order to allow this to happen in addition to be against public opinion. For what reason? There are five gas stations and three car washes within one and a half miles of this location.
Maybe it’s time to take a step back and re-evaluate how fast we want this city to grow. If you think Price Boulevard gets blocked up know, wait and see what happens if this is allowed to progress.
Sylvia Morris
North Port
