Editor:
Putin was a young KGB agent in 1989 stationed at the East Berlin headquarters.
He was devastated to personally witness the Berlin Wall being torn down. The KGB had to evacuate their headquarters because of concern for their safety.
It is said, he made a promise to destroy the evil United States of America.
Putin’s tactic is to undermine our confidence in our elections. We have a free press and with many social and independent fringe internet platforms, so made up stories and propaganda are easily disseminated as true and real.
Some of the web sites are located in Russia. Trump is but a pawn in this Russian plot to plant a seed of distrust in our elections.
There were over 60 different court fillings challenging the results of the 2020 election. In every case the Trump's side losses. Even Trump-appointed judges ruled against Trump.
If you still think the election was stolen you are willfully working for Putin to destroy the United States of America.
Being truthful with yourself is most important.
In my opinion you are helping Putin fulfill his mission?
Robert Moran
Port Charlotte
