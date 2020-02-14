Editor:

I  live in a well-maintained residential 55-plus condo community in Englewood. Several residents walking their dogs allow them to use my front yard for doing their business. I say "Please don't," but this has not deterred them.

I purchased a sign that said "Keep off the grass," but one of my neighbors took it down and threw it away. Rules of our community permit this type of behavior as long as the owners pick up the waste.

Why don't the owners have their dogs use their yards and not others? It's really a courtesy issues to respect your neighbors' wishes. Be thankful if you have good neighbors.

Ann Marie Stenhouse

Englewood

