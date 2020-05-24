Editor:
Easter weekend, I consumed some of our valuable medical resources. My defibrillator shocked me two different times followed by Station 12, 911 paramedics rides to Fawcett hospital. They had my medical history recorded and an IV port installed by the time we arrived.
On my second trip, thankfully an alert ER nurse, Ally, noticed a severe fluctuating blood pressure, 140, then 40. After notifying her superiors, I had a CT scan in the middle of the night and a stint inserted by Dr. Connally, in the Cath Lab the next AM, to correct a 90% blockage I had in a heart artery.
I’m sorry to admit, I was a difficult patient afterwards, because I was reluctant to being transferred to ICU from the cardiac floor. I was afraid I’d get the Coronavirus. I am an 82-year-old male, had a good life, and am so thankful for the expeditious, compassionate, and professional treatment I received with my unfortunate behavior.
I was really impressed with the teamwork everyone exhibited in performing their duties in a potentially hazardous area. I will always remember my medical heroes.
C. Edward Dahn
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.