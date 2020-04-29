Editor:
When I saw a front page article titled "Have Charlotte Cases Peaked?" in this morning's Sun (4/15), I thought I would finally get good, quantitative data on what was going on with virus cases in our county. I was hoping for numbers like cases per day, number still in the hospital, number on ventilators, and maybe even some nice graphs showing downward trends. There were no such details in the article.
The only local numbers were that the county had "88 ventilators" and that our hospitals were at "50% utilization." Even those numbers don't make sense as with a total of 23 virus patients hospitalized in the county (with some hopefully released by now) it seems worst case utilization would be much lower.
Hopefully the next Sun article on the situation in Charlotte County will be more detailed.
Rick Sarkisian
Punta Gorda
