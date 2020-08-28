Editor:

As a retired postal employee, 35 years, I’m disappointed to see both political parties using and abusing the USPS for political gain. The number of ballots being tossed around, millions and millions even if true, is a drop in the bucket for the Postal Service

From their 2019 annual report the USPS delivered 54.9 billion pieces of first class mail. Based on 302 delivery days that’s 181.8 million pieces a day. And that does not even include advertising mail and parcels. In 2016 about 130 million votes were cast. So if everyone votes by mail it’s less than a days work for the Postal Service. Not likely to result in any delayed ballots.

The real problem is in those states that send out ballots in mass mailings based on voter lists whether the voter requested one or not. In recent lawsuits filed by Judicial Watch hundreds of thousands of invalid names or addresses were found on voter rolls. In fact my father died a few years back in August and the following August I received an absentee ballot for him. This is where the voter fraud aspect comes in as anyone can complete and mail in a ballot.

At any rate the Postal Service will not have any problem delivering voter ballots. Anything and anyone can become an election pawn in this day and age. I hope the election offices are prepared to handle them.

Ronald Wozniak

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments