Editor:
As a retired postal employee, 35 years, I’m disappointed to see both political parties using and abusing the USPS for political gain. The number of ballots being tossed around, millions and millions even if true, is a drop in the bucket for the Postal Service
From their 2019 annual report the USPS delivered 54.9 billion pieces of first class mail. Based on 302 delivery days that’s 181.8 million pieces a day. And that does not even include advertising mail and parcels. In 2016 about 130 million votes were cast. So if everyone votes by mail it’s less than a days work for the Postal Service. Not likely to result in any delayed ballots.
The real problem is in those states that send out ballots in mass mailings based on voter lists whether the voter requested one or not. In recent lawsuits filed by Judicial Watch hundreds of thousands of invalid names or addresses were found on voter rolls. In fact my father died a few years back in August and the following August I received an absentee ballot for him. This is where the voter fraud aspect comes in as anyone can complete and mail in a ballot.
At any rate the Postal Service will not have any problem delivering voter ballots. Anything and anyone can become an election pawn in this day and age. I hope the election offices are prepared to handle them.
Ronald Wozniak
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.