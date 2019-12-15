Editor:
My friend, Mac, got arrested again. I didn’t make it to court to show my support so he suggested I read an online article, 'Warheads to Windmills', by Timmon Wallis, PhD.
Mac paid the fine incurred while demonstrating against nuclear weapons outside a Navy base in Washington State.
I read the paper.
Wallis considers two major threats to humanity are 1: The use of nuclear weapons, and 2: Climate change. He’s not alone in this view (Physicians for Social Responsibility holds similar opinions) but he goes a little further – he thinks one could pay for the other.
The Stern Review, in 2006, estimated that dealing with the threat of climate change will take 1% of global GDP, not dealing with it will cost 20%.
And at the moment we are not dealing with it. The recent U.N. Emissions Gap Report reveals that the world is not on track to reach the goals agreed to at the Paris conference in 2015.
Then, there is the cost to “upgrade” our nuclear weapon arsenal which Wallis reports is likely to cost $1.7 trillion over the next 30 years (about $5,000 for each of us), and this is for a system which every nuclear country should never dare use.
Perhaps it’s time to think again about banning nuclear weapons, strengthening, not loosening treaties, and maybe using the money saved to work on solutions to climate change.
After all, we don’t have to wait to prove the Stern Review right. Do we?
Alan Searle
Punta Gorda
