Editor:
What is most concerning isn’t even the threat to the livelihoods of millions of Americans invested in vape sales. It’s the fact that of the over 500 cases and nine deaths connected to vaping, out of the entire world, only the United States and its territories have been affected.
This isn’t an industrial problem, but domestic.
All these vape-related deaths have been connected to THC vapes containing vitamin e acetate. The leap from illnesses caused by bootleg THC vapes, which is to say, illegal vape products, to banning flavored vape fluid is illogical and damaging not only to vape sellers everywhere. It is an act of misdirection and mis-education meant to keep Americans on intellectually unsteady grounds, confusing them about their health and the risks of vaping.
Children’s health is being used as a rallying cry to ban flavored vape products but this is not the case with alcohol, and why is this argument being used? Why is the United States the only affected country?
The ban is a political act threatening to create a second prohibition, to ignite a frenzy that smacks of the War on Drugs that led to the mass incarceration of millions of Americans.
To ban flavored vape fluid because flavors like bubblegum or strawberry cheesecake appeal to youth doesn’t make sense if menthol cigarettes and flavored vodkas are still legal. Do these draw kids toward drinking simply because they sound tasty?
Jonathan Sullivan
Port Charlotte
