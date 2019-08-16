Editor:
It is time for the Supreme Court to revisit their 2008 decision that the right to keep and bear arms is constitutional without regard to whether or not an individual belongs to a militia.
The Second Amendment states: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." Sounds pretty clear to me, but even the most traditional conservative proponents of interpreting the Constitution as written soften their views when it comes to the Second Amendment.
To be clear, the Supreme Court in 2008 spent huge amounts of time trying to understand what the framers of the Constitution meant. Their conclusion was that the first part of the Second Amendment doesn't mean what it says and could be interpreted in light of today's norms. So much for traditional conservative interpretations of the Constitution.
This needs to be revisited especially in light of military style weapons such as AR-15s and the Russian Military AK-47s. Are these the "normal weapons" for home self defense? Pistols do that task very well. The single most important fact is that military style weapons are designed to do one thing and one thing only: Kill a great number of people is a short period of time.
Are you ready for this logic: AR-15s and AK-47s are considered legal because they are not fully automatic so that the user must pull the trigger for each round. Never mind that they can, and are, easily modified to fire quickly. Never mind that they can be modified to accept 100-round magazines. This logic is pure insanity.
Military-style weapons belong in the military and law enforcement and not on the streets of America or anywhere else for that matter. Most nations have banned their sale and, in some cases possession. It is time for us to do the same and have the Supreme Court agree.
Tom Kneebis
Port Charlotte
