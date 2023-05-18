Hard to believe one-third of voters think Biden is doing a good job. Besides inflation, Afghanistan debacle, etc., he seems to have two major initiatives to destroy this country, climate change and open borders.
Climate has always changed, but not because of CO2. CO2 has been declining over the past 500 million years from over 5,000 ppm down to 180 ppm at the end of the last glaciation, of which the planet has had 44 glaciation periods. We were within 50 ppm of having all plant life die. Man putting back CO2 into the atmosphere has saved the planet from certain demise. We are still low with a little over 400 ppm.
Get the facts from real climate scientists. Here are a few to watch on You Tube: Dr. Patrick Moore, Dr. Richard Lindzen, Dr. John Christy, Dr. William Happer, Dr. John Christy, Dr. Roy Spencer, Dr. Judith Curry, to name a few. It’s a lie that all scientist believe man is destroying the planet using fossil fuels. The new emission rules will require 90% more rare earth metals than the current world production and cause huge environmental damage.
We had 83,000 illegals come over the border this past week. After 2 1/2 years of Biden’s administration, we are approaching 7 million illegals into our country. Assimilation costs will be staggering.
Both policies are designed to bankrupt the country. Rules for radicals teaches to get a Marxist revolution, you first bankrupt the country, then take away the benefits, then the people will be ready to support the revolution.
