In my mind there are two distinct aspects to the abortion debate. There is the civil liberties aspect, in which most of the pro-life folks on the right have absolutely no qualms when it comes to decrying government interference in their lives when it comes to vaccines or mask mandates. But when it comes to having the government tell a women and her doctor what she is able to do to her own body, those civil liberties go out the window. The hypocrisy is stunning.
However, the other aspect of this debate is the reaction of the religious right who express outrage about the “murder” of what they consider a human life. But this entire argument becomes a mute point when you consider this fact. There is absolutely no evidence indicating that the number of abortions performed will diminish once abortion is outlawed.
Somehow this misguided group thinks abortion will simply go away when it is outlawed federally. The truth is, women of means who are determined to end an unwanted or medically dangerous pregnancy will simply fly to a state where abortion is legal. However, less fortunate women and young girls without means, who are pregnant from perhaps rape or incest, will simply have this procedure performed in a motel room or a back alley with little or no medical supervision.
The outcome in many of these cases will be the loss of two lives. To me, this is the opposite of pro life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.