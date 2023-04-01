I am not sure that a ban of TikTok would be beneficial to all of us. Let me explain why I feel that way.
I think most would agree that all of social media sites ownership and management lean to the left. Most of the print media is also liberal. The TV media sites, with the exception of Fox news, lean left too.
Now comes the federal government and they are full of liberal leaners also. Now all that being said when the federal government contacts the “media outlets” and gives them “something they feel is untrue or an issue” about something posted on their site, the outlets willingly run with the government’s “request” as they are true believers.
Remember the Hunter Laptop?
All social media outlets collect personal data about their participants. That is how they make money. This “data” is for sale to anyone who pays the fees to access that information. It’s for sale. There is not much privacy online anymore.
Now comes TikTok. A Chinese-owned company. Collecting the same data, same stuff that U.S. social media companies collect. The difference with TikTok is that they are not influenced by the U.S. federal government.
I am not saying they are a great company but feel that it is perhaps more independent than the other sites. I think that the lack of control and influence the U.S. government has on TikTok may be the main reason they want to ban it. They can’t control them.
I know that TikTok is probably doing things that many of us disagree with but so are the others! If TikTok is banned they will just buy the data from Facebook or Twitter. China will get it anyway.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.