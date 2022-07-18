People trend toward voting in the big elections but it’s the local elections that sometimes affect us the most.
One race to follow closely is Charlotte County School Board District 4 between Jim Barber and John LeClair.
Jim Barber started his campaign last fall because he was deeply concerned that students in Charlotte County were being indoctrinated instead of educated. He is a local and grew up in Englewood. Jim Barber has 30-plus years of business experience across a wide range of industries. He sincerely wants the opportunity to do what’s right, not politically expedient for our schools. He is committed to transparency for parents and the community. The school board is getting a lot of questions but not so generous with the answers.
His opponent, John LeClair, popped up a few months ago backed by Democrats. John LeClair’s career has been in education, so he is well versed in the playbook of the entrenched liberal school board. Seems to me Mr. LeClair had his chance to make a difference. Jim Barber is a successful businessman, conservative newcomer, loves this community and is unhappy with the status quo. Hmm, that sounds familiar. A winning, winning, winning combination.
This race will be determined in the Primary Election on August 23rd. I encourage you to vote for Jim Barber for Charlotte County School Board.
