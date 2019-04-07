Editor:
The fix is in, again, folks.
Attorney General Barr is shielding Trump as he shielded Reagan and Bush by supporting pardons for their criminally convicted Iran/Contra henchmen. In all past independent counsel investigations, the simply written rules were followed. Report that the study was complete; send it to Congress in its entirety.
Barr made his own brief interpretation public and now he is redacting it extensively himself: all 300 pages. Will Congress get that version? Probably. Will the rest of us see the original, with Mueller's facts and ideas on obstruction of justice? Maybe in 50 years.
This is outrageous. Contact your congressperson and have your family and friends do that too. All taxpayers paid for the report and should see it soon.
Barr lobbied to get the Attorney General's job, showing his bias against the investigation. An obvious cover-up but all too real.
Richard Colvard
Punta Gorda
