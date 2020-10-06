Editor:
The confirmation process for Amy Barrett has yet to start but already Democrats are attacking her for her Catholic faith, even sinking so low as to question her motives for adopting two children from Haiti.
As someone who has used this election to highlight his values and morale compass I wonder if Joe Biden, a Catholic, will speak up.
In the end, if Justice Barrett's Catholic faith disqualifies her from the Supreme Court, than so too does it disqualify Biden from the presidency.
Democrats can't have it both ways.
John Fleming
Punta Gorda
