Editor:
One reason attendance is down at the ballpark is, it costs too much!
For example, a husband and wife want to go to a game with their three children. Before even getting to the ticket booth they have to pay for parking, then buy five tickets.
Then, of course, you need a program. During the game, because it is so hot out, mom and dad each have a cold beer and each of the kids have a soda. The cost of that alone is more than a six pack of beer at the store and a 12 pack of soda.
And because it smells so good, you have to buy a hot dog or nachos or popcorn.
Already you've spent well over $100, even more if you get anything else at the snack bar during the game. That's a lot of money for a family to spend for a few hours at the ball park, so they can't fit in too many visits for ball games during the season.
As a baseball fan, I just feel frequent attendance is just too darn expensive.
Angela Wade
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.