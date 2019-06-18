Editor:

One reason attendance is down at the ballpark is, it costs too much!

For example, a husband and wife want to go to a game with their three children. Before even getting to the ticket booth they have to pay for parking, then buy five tickets.

Then, of course, you need a program. During the game, because it is so hot out, mom and dad each have a cold beer and each of the kids have a soda. The cost of that alone is more than a six pack of beer at the store and a 12 pack of soda.

And because it smells so good, you have to buy a hot dog or nachos or popcorn.

Already you've spent well over $100, even more if you get anything else at the snack bar during the game. That's a lot of money for a family to spend for a few hours at the ball park, so they can't fit in too many visits for ball games during the season.

As a baseball fan, I just feel frequent attendance is just too darn expensive.

Angela Wade

Punta Gorda

