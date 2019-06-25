Editor:
It's not hard to understand why Tropicana Field is empty. I agree with the person who wrote in about prices, $20 parking, over $10 for beer, plus food, etc. One trip to the concession, over $100, and spring training not much less.
I'll watch on TV, thank you.
Danny Caprario
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.