Editor:

It's not hard to understand why Tropicana Field is empty. I agree with the person who wrote in about prices, $20 parking, over $10 for beer, plus food, etc. One trip to the concession, over $100, and spring training not much less.

I'll watch on TV, thank you.

Danny Caprario

Port Charlotte

