Editor:
When a low-income student has a desire to continue learning beyond high school, we have a program in Florida called Bright Futures. This program helps qualifying students achieve the dream of higher education.
Now, Senator Denis K. Baxley, wants to put additional hurdles in the way of these deserving young people. His bill, Senate Bill 86, will cut off funds to students who, according to him, are not enrolled in a program that leads “directly to employment.”
How can Senator Baxley predict what skills will be needed in the future? Aren’t musicians, artists, historians, and philosophers valued in our society? Who is Senator Baxley to predict what skills we might need down the road? Why put more hurdles in a young person’s way when they may be the first in their family to get the chance to go to college?
Let’s continue to support these young learners in their quest for an education. Call Senator Baxley (352-750-3133) to stop SB 86, urging him to leave the Bright Futures Program as it is to allow these students facing so many challenges to realize their dream.
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
