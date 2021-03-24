Editor:
A Senate committee this week passed Senator Dennis Baxley’s SB 86, the "Student Financial Aid” bill, which establishes a list of career certificate higher education programs that lead directly to employment. Students who don’t list majors or choose areas such as philosophy, history, literature, among others, will receive less aid than a vocational major.
Baxley touts the bill as paying for an education that leads to jobs rather than debt. But that simply feeds the myth that liberal arts degrees result in McJobs with no return on investment. Actually, this bill leads students from lower socioeconomic levels to settle for training that often results in lower-paying jobs that easily become obsolete. The bill denies them access to their desired career choices in liberal arts and opportunities for higher incomes and employment security.
A recent Georgetown study shows that “career earnings of liberal arts college graduates were slightly higher than those of counterparts who went to engineering and technology-focused schools as well as those who earned degrees from four-year business and management schools.” Clearly there is a substantial return on investment for the student and society.
Among the top five skills employers seek are critical thinking, problem solving and communications — the very skills built through a liberal arts education. For the future of Florida’s economy, it is important that we support fair access to diverse educational opportunities. We should all write Mr. Baxley and our own senator to oppose this shortsighted bill.
Kay Blue
Punta Gorda
