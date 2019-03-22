Editor:
Just a couple of concerns.
Do we have anyone to enforce the park rules for the Bay Heights Park and our other parks? A lot of folks are bringing dogs and are very rude when the rule is mentioned. (Take them to the doggy park.)
The restrooms at the park are nasty and need someone to keep them clean. Park and pay is a joke. Most visitors and the beach parking is heavily used for the restaurants, and I don't see them going over to pay. They head right across the street. We are losing lots of money.
Charlie Adkins
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.