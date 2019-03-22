Editor:

Just a couple of concerns.

Do we have anyone to enforce the park rules for the Bay Heights Park and our other parks? A lot of folks are bringing dogs and are very rude when the rule is mentioned. (Take them to the doggy park.)

The restrooms at the park are nasty and need someone to keep them clean. Park and pay is a joke. Most visitors and the beach parking is heavily used for the restaurants, and I don't see them going over to pay. They head right across the street. We are losing lots of money.

Charlie Adkins

Port Charlotte

