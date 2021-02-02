Editor:
My husband received the Covid-19 vaccine at Bay Pines Veterans Hospital. In my opinion, if every outlet administered the vaccine as effectively and efficiently as they did, the pharmaceutical companies would not be able to keep up! The entire event took place in a parking lot and garage. Everyone was masked or was asked to mask if they arrived without one. Being an outdoor clinic made the crowd less intimidating and safer.
There were about 100 people waiting in line when we arrived at 11:10 a.m., for our 11:30 appointment. There were workers or volunteers at every turn, directing traffic and offering transport from your car. Once at the site, water and snacks were offered. Chairs were intermittently placed where the line meandered around, for those unable to stand for periods of time.
We thought we were in for the long haul. But, with 75 nurses administering the shots, the line moved along very quickly and we were on our way in 40 minutes!
Along the route, my husband was thanked for his military service numerous times. I received an in-depth explanation for my inability to receive the vaccine, along with numbers documenting the need. We were completely catered to in a way which was surprising and pleasing! When was the last time you took pleasure in visiting a clinic?
My congratulations and gratitude for those individuals, whether paid or volunteers, and to the Veterans Administration for their amazing job! We are actually looking forward to the next visit for the second round!
Judith Nigro
Port Charlotte
