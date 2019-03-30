Editor:

I recently had a surgical procedure done at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda. The treatment I received was so professional and so caring that I want to share my experience with the whole community. I have had many surgeries and in many other hospitals. I was always, of course, treated with efficiency and respect. But none surpassed the treatment I received in Punta Gorda in terms of personalized caring and professionalism.

I was impressed with every member of the Same Day Surgery staff, but especially my principal nurse Bettina, and Karen who awakened me from my mid-morning nap. And since I had been fasting for about 12 hours, the coffee and muffin were especially welcome. When it comes to hospitals, bigger is not always better.

Robert C. Luther

Lake Suzy

