Editor:
I recently had a surgical procedure done at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda. The treatment I received was so professional and so caring that I want to share my experience with the whole community. I have had many surgeries and in many other hospitals. I was always, of course, treated with efficiency and respect. But none surpassed the treatment I received in Punta Gorda in terms of personalized caring and professionalism.
I was impressed with every member of the Same Day Surgery staff, but especially my principal nurse Bettina, and Karen who awakened me from my mid-morning nap. And since I had been fasting for about 12 hours, the coffee and muffin were especially welcome. When it comes to hospitals, bigger is not always better.
Robert C. Luther
Lake Suzy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.