Editor:
We came to the Port Charlotte area six years ago to enjoy its beauty and serenity. A large part of that serenity was our enjoyment of the Bayfront Live Oaks Park.
That park is now a disgrace and the lack of maintenance tells us:
a) You care only about the developers; and b) You don’t care at all about the tax-paying citizens who love that waterfront park, nor about the park itself.
Since Allegiant has moved in, you have totally neglected this beautiful spot.
Please honor us park lovers by cleaning it up.
Robert K. Thomas
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.