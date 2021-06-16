Editor:
A couple of weeks ago, I underwent emergency abdominal surgery at Bayfront Port Charlotte with Dr. Finley and the evening surgical team. Thanks to their outstanding work, I am alive today.
I was also fortunate to recover in the orthopedic ward where the nurses are very attentive and well trained, even in abdominal cases. Missy, Lynn, Raul and Riad took care of me day and night with smiles under their masks. There were others such as lab technicians, radiology personnel, etc. who were part of the pre- and post-op team.
A snafu in arranging home health care arose so the ostomy expert, Marie, took time to educate me in colostomy care and arranged for materials to be shipped to my home. I should be able to care for myself for the many months ahead thanks to her.
The hospital staff gets little recognition for their dedication to patient care. I wish I had a million dollars to give each and every one of you, but this letter will have to do.
William Schlanger
Port Charlotte
