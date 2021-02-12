Editor:
A few weeks ago I fell and fractured my hip. The EMS said I would be taken to the Bayfront Punta Gorda hospital. I admit that I was reluctant about going there based on the numerous articles in The Daily Sun reporting that Bayfront Punta Gorda Hospital has low ratings for service.
However, now I am glad I did. My first stop on Friday night was the emergency room, and the staff there was wonderful. Then I was admitted to the hospital and given a private room on the third floor. I had surgery the next morning. Everyone associated with the surgery was outstanding and very friendly, and the surgery went well. I was in the hospital for two days after the surgery.
The nurses, aides and others working on the third floor were so caring and friendly while acting very professional. I can’t begin to express my appreciation to all the wonderful staff at Bayfront Punta Gorda Hospital. My care was excellent from beginning to end!
And as hard it is to believe, the food was terrific! So hats off to all connected to Bayfront Punta Gorda Hospital. You are all so deserving of much higher ratings than those reported in the newspaper.
Joanie Huston
Punta Gorda
