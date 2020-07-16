Editor:
I was asked recently to go to an ER after an ultrasound revealed a blood clot in my leg. The closest hospital was Bayfront Punta Gorda. I knew of the less than stellar reputation of this hospital, but selected it because of its proximity to the radiology center.
I was pleasantly surprised and pleased with the care that I received. In particular I want to mention nurse, Elena. She, although new, was very conscientious. In addition, Pauline provided excellent attention. Other staff I want to commend are Erin and Juvie. John and Robin who delivered food were always helpful. Alina and Abduol were excellent.The phlebotomists were as pain free as possible as they drew blood.
Travis Nagle, PA, was the first contact I had with a physician. He was so helpful and took the time to talk with my son, a physician, and explain my issues. Dr. Lobo also was kind and took the time to talk with my son to help me to understand my difficulties. I regret that I did not jot down the name of the hospitalist, but she was kind and quick to answer my questions.
Should I need to be admitted to a hospital again, I shall choose Bayfront Punta Gorda. The staff are outstanding.
Way to go, Bayfront Health, Punta Gorda!
Carolyn Buckenmaier
Punta Gorda
