Editor:
What was once a lovely waterfront park that welcomed visitors to Charlotte Harbor, Bayshore Live Oak Park is now in a state of total disrepair.
Hurricane Irma (September 2017) ravished the waterfront, but it has been over a year and a half and all the numerous defects have yet to be repaired. The pier located on the western side of the park was repaired by Pinnacle Builders and was due to be opened Dec. 8, 2017. To date it is still closed and barricaded.
Harborside walkways are caved in (one is adjacent to the children's playground) and a bridge over a culvert is totally collapsed. They, as well as the iron fence, are all barricaded by ugly orange vinyl fencing that is torn and falling down on what little concrete sidewalk remains.
The canoe/kayak launch site has also been roped off. The benches painted by local artists are slowly deteriorating.
One can only wonder if the county is waiting for the nascent Sunseeker Resort to take over what's left of this little jewel of a park.
Speaking of Sunseeker, noticable siltation in the harbor is evident as there is virtually no erosion control due to the lack of maintenance on a silt fence. It is either non-existent or washed away. The mangroves are devastated. This should be of interest to the Army Corps of Engineers.Also there are no permit signs for the work being done by contractors.
Where are the county supervisors and commissioners who are supposed to oversee this travesty? If it was my property I am sure I would be heavily inspected and fined for such violations. It is high time Charlotte County fixes our park and protects our harbor.
Chris Banks
Port Charlotte
