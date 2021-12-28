Editor:   

I just have to wonder if the people that are promoting the BBB bill understand that this is money that we do not have.

It will require heavy taxation for many years to produce the funds to support this program.

I also have to wonder if they understand why we have inflation now, but did not have it one year ago. What changed?

And last of all, this country can fail by not fulfilling our obligation to fully fund our military. We need to get our priorities in proper order.

Cynthia Roeback

North Port

