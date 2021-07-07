Editor:
Weak leadership from Trump left America with 600,000 Covid deaths and an economy on the brink of collapse. Luckily, Americans now have a strong leader in Biden.
Biden immediately attacked Covid and boldly made vaccine available for all who want it. Biden defended our democracy by ending 4 years of Trump’s affinity for Putin’s communist Russia. Biden boldly created an American cyber division to hack the Russian communist hackers and America got the ransom money back that was paid after our pipeline was shutdown. Strong Americans realize our democracy is threatened both externally by communists and internally by Trump insurrectionists. Republican leaders need to recognize we have enemies within that endanger our 200-year-old democracy.
America is a great nation and only with lies can some of its people be turned against it. Big lies represent big dangers. Big lies claiming our democracy doesn’t work are particularly dangerous. Republicans don’t even want an investigation about Jan. 6 when we came within minutes of losing our democracy. Republicans can investigate Benghazi for months but don’t want a single day spent on Jan. 6. Those insurrectionists that attacked the U.S. Congress brandishing Trump flags can’t be investigated. Really!
Trump’s support of a communist style insurrection endangered our democracy.
Be anticommunist and support democratically elected Biden.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
