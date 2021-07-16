Editor:
A letter entitled “Protect quality of life along Burnt Store Road” published on7/11/2021 was right on target. As a resident of Burnt Store Lakes we have been waiting for the expansion of the Burnt Store Road for years and are excited with its completion by the end of the year. No question with its completion additional development would occur but it needs to fit the planned development that is on the books. The land owners of the proposed new subdivision have every right to develop their land. It is critical however that the density of the number of homes is a key element in the evaluation by Planning and Zoning.
I encourage all the subdivisions along the Burnt Store Corridor to provide their input into the approval process as it develops. I also suggest with the completion of the road a traffic study starting at the Lee County line be conducted for then necessary data for the zoning process. Traffic from Lee County on the existing south portion of the road has become a raceway. With the road completion we will have an arterial speedway into and out of Charlotte County which will need to be addressed.
Hopefully with the foresight of Planning and Zoning we will have this and future developments that protect the last green Charlotte County corridor from unsightly and high-density development.
Rob Hancik
Punt Gorda
