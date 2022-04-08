Editor:

A highly recommended contractor got two checks from me — $2,000 for kitchen, $2,000 for garage!

He started with kitchen, off hours with the kids who cannot speak English replaced my cracked counter top with a wrong color!

I had to beg him and promise extra $200 to connect my kitchen water between waits!

I have thanked him for the kitchen work and asked him to return my $2,000 for the garage kindly because he was going away for summer! He told me no.

Now I have one counter in the kitchen which is different color than the rest and $4,000 less in my bank account!

Very expensive, good lesson.

No lawyer takes a small case like this.


Police doesn’t think it is criminal! They run after kids that steal candy!

Better Business Bureau is only reachable by computer. How many elderly could use a computer? Courthouse gives you a paper to fill out.

We citizens should get together with good-hearted, retired lawyers and help the victims of fraud. No one is on their side!

How wonderful it would be a group of citizens volunteering their time for the most needy.

We should demonstrate at the streets of dishonest contractors so they will think twice before ripping off people that trust them.

It would be wonderful to see a phone number which connects you to caring people.

Emine Sahin

Port Charlotte

