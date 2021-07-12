Editor:

I feel this is a very important letter or information for the Medicare public.

This is a heads up. Did you ever receive a call from "Medicare" saying your Medicare card was expiring? Did they say you'll be getting a new claim number?

Did that want information to "confirm" who you are? And when you checked your (caller ID) did it show "unknown?"

Hang up.

Call Medicare and they will say they are not changing your claim number.

Dee Gordon

Port Charlotte

