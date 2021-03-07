Editor:
I got up this morning and turned on the TV. The first two words were white supremacy? Is there black supremacy too? I think so as there is all the talk over changing names of schools, colleges, teams and let us not forget the statues. I guess some people forgot about COVID and spend time being angry about names and statues. Do these people look for something to bicker about when we have bigger things to worry about?
Does it make anyone better if we rename something after 100 years has past? Will you quit your pettiness. Let us come for one another to help with this COVID virus. It hits everyone no matter color, age, gender. White/Black whatever country your loved ones live in, it is there. Let us overcome this virus together.
Simple is the best too. Let us all lift each other up no matter what as we all need help. I need help because both my parents are gone and I feel I have no one. It is just my husband and myself now.
I feel lonely and sad but there are no more tears to cry. I have memories from moving here in 1968. I am lonely, sad, feel alone now.
So do not tell me that I am a white supremacist as I was never raised like that. My mom and dad said you treat someone they way that treat you. What has happened to people to call each other names and the level of jumping to concussions before you know them.
Carol M Leonard
Port Charlotte
