Why is the Daily Sun (on April 1) promoting the PACE (Florida Property Assessed Clean Energy) program? In their Feb 9, 2018 edition, the same Daily Sun warned residents about knowing the facts before signing up for the PACE program.
According to the Charlotte County Tax Collector’s website: “The Residential PACE program is a government authorized program used in Florida to finance home improvements for energy efficiency, renewable energy, and wind resistance.” Participants can get new hurricane-resistant impact windows, roof replacement, solar energy systems, hot water heaters, air condition systems and more. Qualified homeowners agree to pay their PACE home improvement loans plus interest through their annual property tax assessments.
Many do not realize there is a lien placed on their home; they pay double the cost for home improvements; banks that carry the home mortgage require full pay off prior to selling the house; and the interest runs about 7% over 20 years. If you default on your loan/property taxes, a tax certificate will be sold on your property and you could lose your home.
“Buyer Beware” when considering other types of “great cash deals” such as reverse mortgages, extended warranties, time shares, payday loans, life insurance, long term care insurance, annuities, and debt relief loans. As the old saying goes: “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.