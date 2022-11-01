It is amazing how after our hurricane disaster we are deluged with pages of information and documents from our insurance companies, contractors and people wanting to cash in on our disaster.
I have found on many of these contracts up to 4 pages of Terms and Conditions in fine print legal ease. In most all cases these are not for your protection but for the writer’s protection. If you don’t read it completely, understand everything in it, then refuse to agree or sign it with your attorneys blessing.
Also get as many free opinions and estimates as possible and have the people providing them.
Before hiring a contractor, verify that the contractor has a license for the type of work you wish to have performed, or a Temporary Emergency Restricted Certificate issued by your county. Ask the alleged contractor for their name, license number, and insurance information before contacting your county contractor licensing to verify credentials.. A licensed contractor can also be looked up and verified at www.myfloridalicense.com, or via the Contractor License Application Search Portal at https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Beware of alleged contractors who ask to be paid in cash or ask for large payments up front. Never pay in cash or give your bank account number.
Consider it a warning sign if a contractor tries to pressure you into making a quick decision. Even if there is a need to act quickly, get written estimates from multiple contractors. Consult with your insurance company or attorney before signing a contract or paying for repairs.
