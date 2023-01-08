If you’ve been coming to Florida annually for a few years, you may have noticed that the bug business down here is a big one. Many properties use the services of exterminators to hold down insect populations around private and commercial properties, including most rental units.
A commonly applied chemical called Bifenthrin is a synthetic pyrethrin, ordinarily applied in a spray. By spray, I mean high-capacity sprayers with long hoses connected to trucks with huge tanks on them. Applicators come hustling through some properties like they are putting out a brush fire and send up clouds of vaporized insecticide which fogs everything in the vicinity.
My recent personal experience with this kind of application was pretty discouraging. The applicator, a younger man, was fogging everything, including people at the swimming pool, open doors, open windows and himself. He wore no protective gear whatsoever – short sleeves, no gloves, no mask. According to the company, who I contacted, he has been doing this for 7 years.
Bifenthrin isn’t innocuous. It can be purchased by consumers only in lower concentrations. It can be absorbed by inhalation, skin contact and ingestion. All this comes with caveats, including the conditions and methods of application. Don’t apply it in the wind, and don’t fumigate all the residents to rush off to the next job. It is highly toxic to bees and fish, can give experimental mice seizures and is considered a low-grade carcinogen. How low grade is acceptable to you?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.