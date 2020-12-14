Editor:
Just a reminder to Sun subscribers: Our Sun delivery people are out working on our behalf at extremely early hours, in all types of weather and every single day (366 in 2020) so let's all make the small effort to give them an appropriate gratuity for their much larger effort.
It's especially easy and secure these days with apps such as PayPal, Zelle and so many other methods of transferring money without getting up super early in the morning to hand it to them or arranging an agreed upon day and location to stash it. I think we can even still call the Sun and have them take it from our credit/debit cards and they will see it gets to the appropriate carrier. Not positive about that anymore.
Please don't be a Grinch?
Paul J. St. Germain
Punta Gorda
