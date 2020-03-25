Editor:

I was a kid during World War II, and we lived in a house with five rooms and a path (outhouse), with no running water or electricity. In place of toilet paper we used pages out of old Sears Roebuck or Montgomery Ward catalogs for toilet paper. (Apparently Scott Paper was making tanks).

I believe we need to be patient and these previous thriving paper products manufacturers will restock our grocery shelves. This country was in the greatest economic position before this crisis and I believe it will bounce back again. We just need our citizens to behave sensibly, and responsibly, to help reduce the spread of this disease.

JFK said, "Don't ask what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country!" We need to be together and do this for our country. God bless our leaders for staying on top of this and all of our health care servers and first responders!

C. Edward Dahn

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments