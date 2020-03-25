Editor:
I was a kid during World War II, and we lived in a house with five rooms and a path (outhouse), with no running water or electricity. In place of toilet paper we used pages out of old Sears Roebuck or Montgomery Ward catalogs for toilet paper. (Apparently Scott Paper was making tanks).
I believe we need to be patient and these previous thriving paper products manufacturers will restock our grocery shelves. This country was in the greatest economic position before this crisis and I believe it will bounce back again. We just need our citizens to behave sensibly, and responsibly, to help reduce the spread of this disease.
JFK said, "Don't ask what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country!" We need to be together and do this for our country. God bless our leaders for staying on top of this and all of our health care servers and first responders!
C. Edward Dahn
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.