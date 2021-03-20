Editor:
We all need to stay calm and patient.
We can't all be first. We don't understand the magnitude of distribution. Our country has faced a situation which has never been in modern times.
Be grateful for this miracle our USA scientists have accomplished. I am so proud to be an American. The first of three vaccines was only approved mid-December. If the vaccine had not been approved all those millions of doses would have been discarded and the process would have had to start over but we lucked out and the companies were able to manufacture more doses in record speed.
I preregistered with our state in January and received the call to schedule appointment end of February. I was unable to schedule appointment because I had received a Prolia shot and had to wait 30 days before getting vaccinated. I was afraid I lost my turn but I was called weekly and I got a call Thursday, March 3 and again I turned an appointment down. March 7, I was surprised to be called on a Sunday.
Well this time I was able to schedule just eight days from that call and in my own county. Very efficient, this was less than three months from the time this vaccine was approved. Just think about this one year after pandemic started under different circumstances we probably would still be waiting for the vaccine to be developed.
Also, grateful my husband is fully vaccinated through the VA in Cape Coral. Extremely well organized. His first shot was the end of January. To all of you still waiting, your turn will come soon. Patience, patience, patience.
Migdalia Tomalinas
Punta Gorda
