History is repeating itself, 90 years later, but on a much, much larger scale. Then it was Japan and Germany. Now it is China and Russia. Anyone not recognizing that fact is living in their Daddy’s basement.
The tools of war then were like throwing rocks to shooting howitzers today. We do not have many months or years to ramp up in preparation for the battle. It can be over in a matter of minutes or seconds if we are not prepared. The USA must ramp up immediately on a scale to make the war effort in the 1940’s look like a cake walk. We must immediately ramp up our diplomacy efforts in the islands of the Western Pacific, which we have virtually ignored since the end of World War II.
When China conquers Taiwan, it will immediately roll across the Pacific, making Hawaii the last impediment before coming ashore in California. When Russia gets the word from China, it will blitzkrieg Europe with nukes and then join forces with China on the East as China attacks our mainland on the west. If that scenario plays out before Donald Trump returns to the White House, those who survive the invasion will become subjected to the Marxist Communists and their totalitarian rule.
We can blame the Biden voters, or we can demand Congress prosecute Biden and his comrades in China’s pocket before Xi Jinping and Putin’s invasion. Thank God for our Second Amendment – we can still fight to the end.
