I’m so tired of hearing the conservative extremists (now calling themselves Republicans) spewing all this propaganda about President Biden.
What I’m really tired of are the many who voted for Biden, now second guessing their vote. You are the people who need to hear me.
First, I did not vote for Joe Biden because I thought he had all the answers. I voted for him because he asks all the right questions and he listens.
I didn’t vote for him because I thought he would fix everything, no, I voted for him because I knew he would work hard to do exactly that. (Please note that to date, this President has accomplished more in his first year in office than his predecessor achieved in his whole term.)
I voted for Joe Biden because I knew he would be a good public servant and he would fulfill his oath of office by preserving, protecting, and defending our Constitution. His predecessor did not.
Joe Biden believed in American values and ideals, his predecessor did not, as evidenced by the fact that he lied to all of us throughout his presidency and continues to lie as an ex-president.
All of us who voted for this man have nothing to defend and everything to be proud of.
We don’t have to lie about our choice and the results of our choice. Unlike the other guy(s).
As Floridians let’s start unelecting the public servants who do not want to serve the people, and electing public servants who do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.