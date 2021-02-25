Editor:
Over the last many years I have submitted 44 articles to the editor of this paper covering topics such as politics, the environment, gun violence, corporations, taxes and America as seen from the outside. Of course these articles are my opinions with factual statistics included. The reason I submit these articles is because I can.
I know in countries where the government has state-run newspapers my articles would never be published because they want to control the message from their point of view. In America we would call that propaganda. I am sure the populations in these countries would be shocked if they had the opportunity to see the truth about their government and leaders.
In America we still have the opportunity to voice our opinions through letters to the editor. I know that my articles will not change the country or even my neighbors’ view of the world or politics, but that’s ok because it makes me feel involved. What is difficult to accept is there are individuals here in America who believe that free speech is not a right but a privilege, and if one has a different view from the other person they cannot be true Americans.
It’s because of that right that makes us true Americans. I can assure you, I definitely don’t agree with some of the letters that are sent to the editor, but I do respect their right to have an opinion and their ability to express that opinion.
God bless America.
George Baillie
North Port
